The EU will not renegotiate the Northern Ireland protocol -Sefcovic
The European Union will not renegotiate the Northern Ireland protocol agreement, European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said on Monday, in response to Britain's decision to override some of the post-Brexit trade rules for the region. For these reasons, the European Union will not renegotiate the protocol," Sefcovic said in a statement. "Our aim will always be to secure the implementation of the Protocol.
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union will not renegotiate the Northern Ireland protocol agreement, European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said on Monday, in response to Britain's decision to override some of the post-Brexit trade rules for the region. "Renegotiating the protocol is unrealistic ... Any renegotiation would simply bring further legal uncertainty for people and businesses in Northern Ireland. For these reasons, the European Union will not renegotiate the protocol," Sefcovic said in a statement.
"Our aim will always be to secure the implementation of the Protocol. Our reaction to unilateral action by the UK will reflect that aim and will be proportionate." Tensions have been simmering for months after Britain accused the EU of taking a heavy-handed approach to the movement of goods between Britain and Northern Ireland - checks needed to keep an open border with EU-member Ireland.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Actor Damian Lewis and former Northern Ireland leader honoured by Queen Elizabeth
Britain to defy EU by scrapping Northern Ireland trade rules
Britain to defy EU by scrapping Northern Ireland trade rules
Soccer-Former Northern Ireland manager Bingham dies aged 90
Risking EU clash, Britain pushes post-Brexit Northern Ireland bill