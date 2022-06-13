Prophet remarks row: Cal HC asks Bengal govt to file status report on situation on June 15

Calcutta High Court on Monday told the West Bengal government that the state administration is expected to take all possible steps to ensure that no untoward incident takes place over protests related to controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by suspended BJP spokespersons and directed it to file a status report on the situation on June 15.

A division bench presided by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava said that if the state government fails to control the situation, taking other appropriate steps as deemed necessary may be considered.

Petitions were moved before the high court seeking the deployment of Army in view of violent protests in Howrah, Murshidabad and Nadia districts against controversial comments by sacked BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal on Prophet Mohammed.

One of the five petitioners prayed before the division bench for a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the protests, claiming that arson and ransacking of public and private properties were affecting national integrity.

The bench, also comprising Justice R Bharadwaj, directed the state government to file a status report on the situation and steps taken to control the situation on June 15, when the petitions will be taken up for hearing again.

Advocate General S N Mookherjee, appearing for the West Bengal government, opposed the prayers claiming that apart from one incident of damage to a passenger train at Bethuadahari in Nadia, no violent protests have been reported in the state in nearly 36 hours.

He also stated before the bench that 214 people have been arrested and that prohibitory orders imposed apart from temporary suspension of internet services in affected places.

Mookherjee further claimed that the protests, which have also taken place in several states, have taken the authorities by surprise.

Asking the AG whether the cost of damage to property will be recovered from the accused, the bench observed that damage to public property must not take place since these are made with great effort.

