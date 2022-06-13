Left Menu

Navies of India and Indonesia begin coordinated patrol

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 23:38 IST
Navies of India and Indonesia begin coordinated patrol
  • Country:
  • India

Navies of India and Indonesia on Monday began a 12-day coordinated patrol in the Andaman Sea and Straits of Malacca in reflection of their fast-expanding cooperation.

The Indian Navy units of Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) are participating in the joint mission from June 13 to 24, officials said.

It is the first such drill between the two sides after the COVID-19 pandemic.

''It includes a visit by the Indonesian Navy units to ANC at Port Blair from June 13 to 15 followed by a sea phase in the Andaman Sea and a visit by Indian Navy units to Sabang (Indonesia) from June 23 to 24,'' an Indian Navy spokesperson said.

The two navies have been carrying out the coordinated patrol along their International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) since 2002. ''This has helped build understanding and interoperability between both the navies and has facilitated measures to prevent and suppress Illegal Unreported Unregulated (IUU) fishing, drug trafficking, maritime terrorism, armed robbery and piracy,'' the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
2
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global
4
'Compelled by circumstances': some banks forecast 75bp Fed hike

'Compelled by circumstances': some banks forecast 75bp Fed hike

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022