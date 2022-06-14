Australian Foreign Minister to visit NZ for bilateral foreign policy talks

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta will this week welcome Australian Foreign Minister, Senator the Hon. Penny Wong on her first official visit to Aotearoa New Zealand as Foreign Minister.

"I am delighted to be able to welcome Senator Wong to Wellington for our first in-person bilateral foreign policy consultations, scheduled for Thursday 16 June," said Nanaia Mahuta.

"The relationship between Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia is unlike any other. Our economies, societies and cultures are highly integrated. Our shared objectives also mean that on global issues, our deep cooperation and partnerships stand us both in good stead.

"The formal bilateral talks with Senator Wong will be an opportunity for new conversations on ways to advance our partnership.

"At a regional level, the number one security issue for the Pacific is the impact of climate change. I look forward to talking to the new Foreign Minister in more detail on Australia's climate change agenda, and further ways we can assist Pacific Island nations on mitigation and adaptation measures.

"On broader Pacific challenges, Aotearoa New Zealand seeks to elevate the Pacific Island voice, and support collaboration and partnership through established institutions, especially the Pacific Islands Forum.

"I am also looking forward to hearing about Senator Wong's recent travels to the Pacific and sharing my own perspectives on our partnerships and friendships in the region, including our efforts to support economic resilience and labour mobility in the Pacific.

"There will be a range of other foreign policy matters discussed with Senator Wong including the importance of indigenous perspectives in foreign policy, the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, and global issues such as Russia's aggression in Ukraine," said Nanaia Mahuta.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)