Belarus national held in Goa with drugs worth Rs 1.5 lakh

The Goa Police on Tuesday arrested a Belarus national and seized charas, a banned drug, worth Rs 1.5 lakh from his possession near here, an official said.

The accused, Aliaksei Halendukhin (30), was caught at the Arambol beach village in North Goa district, Pernem police inspector Vikram Naik said.

The police seized from him 28 black sticky cylindrical rolls of charas, weighing 152 gm, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

