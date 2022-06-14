Left Menu

4 held with drugs worth Rs 8 lakh in Gujarat

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 14-06-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 14:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police on Tuesday arrested four people here in Gujarat and and seized mephedrone, a banned drug, worth Rs 8 lakh from their possession which they had allegedly procured from Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

The four accused, including a woman from Maharashtra, are part of the ''Bichchhu Gang'', the Vadodara police's Special Operations Group (SOG) said, claiming that with these arrests, they have busted an inter-state drug racket.

The police kept a watch after getting a tip-off that some members of the gang, including the woman, were on their way to Vadodara in a four-wheeler with a Madhya Pradesh registration number.

The police intercepted their vehicle on the outskirts of Vadodara and recovered 81.04 gram of mephedrone (MD) from the possession of the accused, the SOG said in a release.

During questioning, the accused told the police that they had procured the drug from a supplier, identified as Lalu, from a hotel between Indore and Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, the SOG said.

They had asked the woman to accompany them to avoid coming under the police radar on the way, it said.

The accused, identified as Parth Sharma, Tanvir Hussain, Shehbaz Patel --all residents of Vadodara, and Anamika, who hails from Thane in Maharashtra, were arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police said.

Efforts are on to nab the drug supplier, Lalu, who belongs to Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

