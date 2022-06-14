Russia says Ukrainian fighters at Azot plant can surrender on Friday
Russia's defense ministry said on Tuesday it had offered Ukrainian fighters sheltering in the Azot chemical plant in the eastern Ukrainian town of Sievierodonetsk the chance to surrender on June 15, the Interfax news agency reported.
The ministry said Ukraine had asked Russia to set up an evacuation corridor to help civilians leave the plant, with all the bridges linking Sievierodonetsk to Ukrainian-held territory now destroyed.
