Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai selected new PCI chief: Sources

The post was lying vacant since Justice Chandramauli Kumar Prasad retd completed his term as the PCI chairperson and demitted office in November last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 20:21 IST
Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, a former judge of the Supreme Court, is understood to have been selected for the post of the Press Council of India (PCI) chairperson.

Justice Desai had recently headed the Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir which was set up to redraw the assembly constituencies of the Union Territory. A committee comprising Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and PCI member Prakash Dubey approved her appointment as the PCI chairperson at a meeting held on Tuesday, sources said.

Justice Desai, 72, is a former judge of the Bombay High Court.

An official notification on Justice Desai's appointment as the PCI chief will be issued soon, they said. Other members of the media watchdog will also be appointed soon, the sources said.

They added that a recommendation for appointment of MPs on the panel is also awaited. The post was lying vacant since Justice Chandramauli Kumar Prasad (retd) completed his term as the PCI chairperson and demitted office in November last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

