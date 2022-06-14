Three inmates escape from juvenile home in Chhattisgarh

Three inmates escaped from a juvenile home in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Tuesday.

These minors, aged between 15 and 17 years, escaped on late Monday night by opening an unlocked channel gate and then scaling the boundary wall of the facility, an official said.

They were kept in the observation home after being detained for their involvement in different criminal activities, he said.

“Those who escaped are natives of Saraipali, Sankara and Mahasamund town” he said, adding a search has been launched for them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)