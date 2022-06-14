Left Menu

Three inmates escape from juvenile home in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Mahasamund | Updated: 14-06-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 21:18 IST
Three inmates escape from juvenile home in Chhattisgarh
  • Country:
  • India

Three inmates escaped from a juvenile home in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Tuesday.

These minors, aged between 15 and 17 years, escaped on late Monday night by opening an unlocked channel gate and then scaling the boundary wall of the facility, an official said.

They were kept in the observation home after being detained for their involvement in different criminal activities, he said.

“Those who escaped are natives of Saraipali, Sankara and Mahasamund town” he said, adding a search has been launched for them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022