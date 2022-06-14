Left Menu

Delhi LG chairs meeting to discuss issues related to water conservation

Saxena held the meeting with Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, chief secretary and top officials of departments concerned to review various issues of water recharge, conservation, augmentation, drainage and plans for retention of water through sink-holespits at various locations like parks, roadside and other sites in preparedness for the monsoon season.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 23:24 IST
Delhi LG chairs meeting to discuss issues related to water conservation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss various issues of water recharge and conservation in the national capital and directed that the decisions be implemented before the advent of monsoon.

Last week, Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had directed officials to come up with a concrete and time-bound plan of action in this regard. Saxena held the meeting with Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, chief secretary and top officials of departments concerned to review various issues of water recharge, conservation, augmentation, drainage and plans for retention of water through sink-holes/pits at various locations like parks, roadside and other sites in preparedness for the monsoon season. It was decided that recharge pits at about 800 locations owned by different agencies identified by the DJB to be operationalized. While agencies and departments like MCD and PWD would undertake the work themselves, DJB would do the work for the others, said an official statement. Dysfunctional/abandoned and sealed tubewells owned by various agencies to be converted into water recharging and retention pits, the statement said. ''About 700 identified water bodies to be dredged and deepened to a depth of at least two metres and their catchment area to be made encroachment free by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department,'' it said. The possibility of digging water sinkholes in stormwater drains at regular distances, which did not carry sewer mixed water, will be explored within a fortnight, it added.

''A long term strategy based on geological and hydrological survey of the ground, to address these issues will be evolved wherein a common design using modern technology could be utilized for creation of such sinkholes for utilization next year onwards,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
3
Cambodian court set to rule in treason trial of dissidents

Cambodian court set to rule in treason trial of dissidents

 Global
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022