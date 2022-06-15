U.S. House passes bill expanding Supreme Court security, sending bill to president
The U.S. House of Representatives gave final congressional approval on Tuesday to a bill that would bolster Supreme Court security, in light of threats made against justices ahead of their anticipated ruling curtailing abortion rights.
The bill, approved unanimously by the Senate last month, now moves to President Joe Biden's desk for signature into law.
