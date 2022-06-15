Man commits house-breaking theft in Maha after seeing video online; arrested from UP
- Country:
- India
Police have arrested a 38-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs 9.75 lakh after breaking into a house here in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.
The accused, who had no previous criminal record, apparently learnt about house-breaking theft from a YouTube video, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Zone II, Pankaj Shirsat told reporters.
The accused, Dilshad Faiaz Sheikh, allegedly broke into a house in Achole police station area on June 5 and stole cash and jewellery collectively worth Rs 9.75 lakh, the official said.
Based on various leads, including the CCTV footage and intelligence inputs, police teams were sent to Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, he said. The accused was nabbed from Uttar Pradesh on June 11 and the stolen cash and jewellery were recovered from his possession, the official said, without specifying the place in UP from where the man was caught.
During questioning, the accused told the police that he had learnt about the house-breaking theft from a YouTube video, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar
- Maharashtra
- YouTube
- Dilshad Faiaz Sheikh
- CCTV
- Pankaj Shirsat
- Gujarat
- Achole
ALSO READ
Pro-Right Wing YouTuber held in cheating case
Moosewala murder: CCTV footage shows suspects in Bolero at Fatehabad fuel pump
YouTube TV app now connects to YouTube app on phone
YouTube could be liable for unauthorised uploads if slow to act, German court rules
I&B Ministry asks Twitter, YouTube to remove from their platforms videos of ad of perfume brand that triggered outrage for ''promoting sexual violence against women''.