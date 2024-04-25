YouTuber Manish Kashyap from Bihar joins BJP

Bihar YouTuber Manish Kashyap, who was arrested last year for allegedly circulating fake videos of migrants from Bihar being harassed in Tamil Nadu, joined the BJP on Thursday.

Currently out on bail, Kashyap joined the BJP in the presence Anil Baluni, its national media department in-charge, co-in-charge Sanjay Mayukh, and the party's North East Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari. His mother was also present during the joining programme in the national capital. ''I have joined the BJP to work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. My mother, who fought for me when I was in jail for nine months, asked me to join the BJP,'' Kashyap told reporters.

Tiwari, who is seeking a third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha from the North East Delhi constituency, expressed his happiness over Kashyap joining the BJP and alleged that he was put behind bars because ''some people'' wanted to silence him.

''Manish Kashyap raised the issue of people and always spoke in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But, in this country, some non-BJP governments gave him a lot of trouble,'' Tiwari said.

He also assured Kashyap that the BJP will give him due respect ''in future'', according to his abilities. An influential YouTuber with more than 80 lakh followers on the platform, Kashyap has often been supportive of Modi and open about his political ambitions. He has frequently attacked RJD leader Tejashvi Yadav and also unsuccessfully contested assembly elections in the past.

With the Congress fielding Kanhaiya Kumar, who is also from Bihar, against Tiwari from North East Delhi, there is a possibility Kashyap may campaign for the BJP candidate.

Both Kumar and Kashyap are from the Bhumihar caste.

