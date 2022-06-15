Left Menu

Maha: Cooperative rice mill's chairman arrested for embezzlement of funds in Gondia

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 15-06-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 15:12 IST
The chairman of a cooperative rice mill has been arrested for alleged embezzlement of funds in eastern Maharashtra's Gondia district, police said on Wednesday.

Following an auditor's complaint about irregularities in rice procurement between 2018 to 2020 at Nehru Cooperative Rice Mil, Goregaon, police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against 24 people including chairman Rekhlal Tembre.

Tembre was arrested on June 13 and a local court sent him in police custody till June 20, said inspector Sachin Mhetre.

As per the auditors, embezzlement of Rs 3,77,98,600 took place in rice procurement at MSP by the mill in two years.

On the complaint of auditor S P Lokhande, Goregaon police registered the case against Tembre and 23 others under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 467 (forgery) and other relevant provisions on June 10.

