Three teenage boys drown in MP's Ujjain district

Three teenage boys drowned in a water-filled pit while playing at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred near Matana village under the limits of the Narwar police station in the afternoon, an official said. Five boys, all residents of Matana village located on the Dewas Road, had gone to bathing at a water-filled pit near their village on Wednesday afternoon. While playing, three of them slipped into the pit and drowned,'' said Narwar police station in-charge Krishnakant Tiwari.

He said two other boys raised an alarm following which villagers rushed to the spot. The deceased trio aged around 15-16 years, Tiwari said.

