Two killed in Kullu paragliding accident

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 15-06-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 18:21 IST
A paraglider pilot and his passenger, both in their 20s, died when it crashed to the ground shortly after taking off in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Aditya Sharma (20), a resident of Ambala in Haryana and paraglider pilot Krishan Gopal (24) of Bhatkaral village in Kullu district, Superintendent of Police (Kullu) Gurdev Sharma said.

The paraglider crashed soon after taking off near the departure point under Patlikuhal police station limits, the SP said.

The SP said an investigation is on to verify the cause of the accident.

