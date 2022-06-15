Left Menu

NCM seeks report from Delhi chief secy on complaint against Kiran Bedi for 'joke' on Sikhs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 19:21 IST
NCM seeks report from Delhi chief secy on complaint against Kiran Bedi for 'joke' on Sikhs
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Minorities has sought a report from the chief secretary of Delhi over a complaint against former Puducherry lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community by making a joke at a book launch event.

A controversy had erupted after a video of the former IPS officer purportedly cracking a ''12'o clock'' joke on Sikhs at the launch of her book 'Fearless Governance' on Monday went viral on social media. Bedi had later expressed regret.

In a statement, the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) said it has received a complaint against Bedi about her joke on the Sikh community during the launch of her book on June 13, 2022.

''As this has hurt the religious sentiment of the Sikhs in the country, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman, National Commission for Minorities, has sought a report in the matter from Chief Secretary of Delhi,'' the NCM statement said.

The NCM said it will take action based on the report as deemed fit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022