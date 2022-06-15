Jaishankar meets Singapore's Foreign Minister ahead of ASEAN-India meet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan and discussed a host of issues ahead of ASEAN-INDIA foreign ministerial dialogue.

Balakrishnan, Vietnam's Bui Thanh Son and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi have already arrived in the national capital for the two-day India-ASEAN talks beginning Thursday.

India is hosting the foreign ministers of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to mark the 30th anniversary of its relations with the 10-nation grouping.

''Warm welcome to my friend FM @VivianBala of Singapore. Will have the ASEAN-India co-chair meeting and take forward our bilateral agenda,'' Jaishankar said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)