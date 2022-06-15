Left Menu

Four killed as truck hits cattle-laden vehicle in Bengal

Four persons were killed and three others injured on Wednesday when a truck collided with a cattle-laden vehicle parked on a roadside in West Bengals Bankura district, police said. The accident occur around 3.30 am on the Bishnupur-Arambagh road near Raibaghini area after the sand-laden truck hit the vehicle loaded with bovines, a police officer said.

PTI | Bankura | Updated: 15-06-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 20:31 IST
Four killed as truck hits cattle-laden vehicle in Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons were killed and three others injured on Wednesday when a truck collided with a cattle-laden vehicle parked on a roadside in West Bengal's Bankura district, police said. The accident occur around 3.30 am on the Bishnupur-Arambagh road near Raibaghini area after the sand-laden truck hit the vehicle loaded with bovines, a police officer said. The driver and cleaners of the cattle-laden vehicle were replacing tyres when the accident took place, he said. All four deceased, identified as Kadirul Gazi (36), Zakirul Gazi (45), Jhantu Mollah (35) and Hapy Gazi (24), were residents of Bhangor area of South 24 Parganas district, the officer said.

A team of Kotulpur police station personnel rushed to the spot and admitted the three injured persons to a nearby health facility, he said.

One of the injured was referred to a hospital in Kolkata, the officer said, adding that the four bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

Several bovines were also killed in the accident. Further investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Norway scraps three Arctic oil exploration blocks in budget deal

Norway scraps three Arctic oil exploration blocks in budget deal

Norway
4
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022