Two Markfed officials dismissed over charges of embezzlement in wheat stock

PTI | Ferozepur | Updated: 15-06-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 21:11 IST
Two officials of Punjab cooperative federation Markfed have been dismissed from service over charges of embezzlement in wheat stock and involvement in other irregularities.

Markfed's Managing Director Ramvir dismissed the two officials on Monday after an enquiry into the matter.

The matter came to fore after physical verification of the stock at Guruharsahai branch office.

Sources said that the two officials allegedly siphoned off 23,932 wheat bags along with other materials such as edible and non-edible products.

In total, 19,659 bags of wheat crop of 2021-22 and another 4,273 bags of wheat crop of 2022-23 valued at over Rs 3 crore were found missing along with some other products, causing huge loss to the department.

Taking cognizance of the matter and keeping in view the findings of the enquiry report, the MD of Markfed dismissed the two officials.

''The decision has been taken under Rule 12 (II),(III) and 6(B) of Markfed Punishment and Appeal Rules 1990,'' he said on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

