NIA conducts searches in MP, Bihar and UP in JMB module case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 21:21 IST
Represenatative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at six locations in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Wednesday in connection with a case involving six arrested cadres of the proscribed organisation Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), officials said.

The searches were conducted at four locations in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh and one each in Bihar's Katihar and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

A spokesperson of the NIA said the six active JMB cadres, including three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, were arrested from a house in Bhopal.

They were suspected to be involved in propagating the ideology of JMB and motivating vulnerable youths to perform jihad against India, the spokesperson said.

The case, initially registered in March in Bhopal, was re-registered and taken over by the NIA in April.

During the searches, digital devices, including mobile phones, SIM cards and memory cards, bank accounts details, incriminating documents and jihadi literature have been seized, the NIA said, adding that further investigation in the case was underway.

