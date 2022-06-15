U.S. Justice Department backs new legislation to bolster federal judges' protection
Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 21:56 IST
The United States Justice Department supports new legislation to boost protections for federal judges, Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Wednesday as some face threats and intimidation.
"There is currently legislation passing through Congress and the Justice Department is extremely supportive of that security legislation," he said at a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Merrick Garland
- Justice
- Congress
Advertisement