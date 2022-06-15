4 held for duping people through fake bank websites: Delhi Police

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 22:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Four men were arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of redemption of credit card reward points and providing other services by creating fake bank websites and toll-free phone numbers, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Ankit Gujral (26) and Himanshu (28), residents of Delhi's Uttam Nagar, and Ashish (23) and Faizan, residents of Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The fake website of a private bank was created and calls were made to customers through a mobile application. Links to the fake website were sent to the customers, who were persuaded to provide their credit card details, police said.

So far, the accused have been found involved in cheating several people across the country to the tune of Rs 50 lakh, they added.

Police said according to a complainant, he received an anonymous call and the caller told him that a service was activated on his credit card and the charges for the same were Rs 2,400.

The complainant requested the caller to stop the service, after which he received a link. After clicking on the link, he was directed to provide his credit card details and subsequently, an amount of Rs 37,420 was deducted from his credit card, police said.

During investigation, it was found that the accused were operating from various locations in west Delhi. Raids were conducted and Ashish was arrested. Several mobile phones and SIM cards were seized from his possession, a senior police officer said.

Subsequently, Gujral, Himanshu and Faizan were also arrested, police said.

The accused told the police that they were involved in calling the credit card holders of a particular bank on the pretext of discussing reward points, limit increase and other services. The accused also used to send links of fake bank websites to the gullible customers, police said.

The accused told the police that they used an app for calling from a phone number that was similar to the one mentioned on the credit cards to gain the trust of the victims. After receiving the details of the credit cards and the one-time passwords (OTPs), money was transferred to various wallets and bank accounts. Later, it was withdrawn and handed over to Gujral, police said.

