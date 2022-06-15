Maha: Villagers set on fire trucks transporting cows

A group of local residents set two pick-up vehicles carrying cows on fire in a village in Buldhana district of Maharashtra on suspicion they were being smuggled for slaughter, police said on Wednesday.

Members of the group shifted the bovines out of the trucks before torching the vehicles in Janefal village under Mehkar subdivision in the wee hours of Tuesday, a senior police official said.

The official said the villagers also assaulted the drivers of the vehicles.

He said separate offences under relevant IPC sections have been registered against the drivers and the villagers who assaulted them and burnt their vehicles. PTI COR CLS RSY RSY

