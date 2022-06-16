Left Menu

Ukraine says Russian forces trying to attack simultaneously in nine directions

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2022 01:24 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 01:24 IST
The head of Ukraine's military on Wednesday said Russia had concentrated its main strike forces in the north of Luhansk region and were trying to attack simultaneously in nine directions.

"The fierce struggle for Luhansk region continues," Valeriy Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of the armed forces, said in an online message. The Russians were using aircraft, rocket-propelled grenades, and artillery, he added.

