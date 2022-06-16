New York subway shooting suspect pleads not guilty to murder, weapon charges

The man suspected in the fatal shooting of a subway rider in New York City last month has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to a court clerk.

Andrew Abdullah, 25, accused in the May 22 slaying of Brooklyn resident Daniel Enriquez, is scheduled to make his next appearance before New York State Supreme Court Justice Gregory Carro in Manhattan on July 13, the court said.

