Left Menu

New York subway shooting suspect pleads not guilty to murder, weapon charges

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2022 02:30 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 02:30 IST
New York subway shooting suspect pleads not guilty to murder, weapon charges

The man suspected in the fatal shooting of a subway rider in New York City last month has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to a court clerk.

Andrew Abdullah, 25, accused in the May 22 slaying of Brooklyn resident Daniel Enriquez, is scheduled to make his next appearance before New York State Supreme Court Justice Gregory Carro in Manhattan on July 13, the court said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
2
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global
4
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022