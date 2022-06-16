Left Menu

Confederate flag-waving man found guilty in Capitol riot case

A Delaware man who flew the Confederate flag inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 was found guilty along with his son of the felony charge of obstruction during the storming of the building, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2022 04:41 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 04:41 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A Delaware man who flew the Confederate flag inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 was found guilty along with his son of the felony charge of obstruction during the storming of the building, the Justice Department said on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden also found the father, Kevin Seefried, and son Hunter Seefried guilty of four misdemeanor offenses including entering and remaining in a restricted building and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

"Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election," the Justice Department said in a statement. McFadden acquitted Hunter Seefried of three other related charges.

The Seefrieds had pleaded not guilty to all charges. Kevin Seefried's lawyer, Eugene Ohm, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Edson Bostic, Hunter's lawyer, was not immediately reachable for comment.

Thousands of people stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 to try to keep Congress from certifying current President Joe Biden's victory over then-President Donald Trump. More than 800 face criminal charges. The Justice Department said Kevin Seefried had been photographed inside the Capitol holding a Confederate flag. While inside the building, the Seefrieds were part of a larger group that confronted several U.S. Capitol Police officers, the department said.

Kevin Seefried is to be sentenced on Sept. 16 and Hunter Seefried faces sentencing on Sept. 23. The felony charge carries a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison and possible financial penalties.

