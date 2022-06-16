Left Menu

Brazil official: Police find human remains in Amazon search

PTI | Atalaiadonorte | Updated: 16-06-2022 05:02 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 05:02 IST
Brazil official: Police find human remains in Amazon search

Brazil's justice minister said Wednesday that police reported finding human remains in the Amazon area where an Indigenous expert and British journalist disappeared more than a week ago.

Justice Minister Anderson Torres said the remains had not been identified.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “I have just been informed by the federal police that human remains have been found at the place where there digging was being made.' Those will be submitted to forensics.” No further details were immediately available, but federal police scheduled a news conference.

(AP) SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

