Left Menu

Turkish-backed Syrian rebels say U.S.-led coalition carried out helicopter operation

The U.S.-led coalition carried out an early-morning helicopter landing operation in a part of northern Syria held by Turkish-backed rebels, a spokesperson for the rebel group told Reuters in what he said was the first raid of its kind in the area.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 16-06-2022 05:52 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 05:52 IST
Turkish-backed Syrian rebels say U.S.-led coalition carried out helicopter operation
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The U.S.-led coalition carried out an early-morning helicopter landing operation in a part of northern Syria held by Turkish-backed rebels, a spokesperson for the rebel group told Reuters in what he said was the first raid of its kind in the area. The U.S.-led coalition, formed to fight the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), could not immediately be reached for comment.

"Till now the circumstances are unclear," a spokesman for the Turkey-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) Major Youssef Hamoud told Reuters. He said the operation, which has since ended, took place near the village of Al-Humaira, just a few kilometres from the Turkish border, and that U.S.-made Chinook and Black Hawk helicopters were involved.

"This is the first (U.S.) helicopter landing operation to happen" in areas under the SNA's control, he said. The SNA includes groups that fought against Syrian government forces during the country's 11-year civil war. It is a rival of other armed groups such as ISIS and Al Qaeda-backed jihadists.

A source in touch with rebels in the area said clashes erupted during the operation. U.S.-led forces have in the past carried out helicopter landing operations and drone strikes in areas of northern Syria controlled by U.S.-backed Kurdish forces and to the west in Idlib where jihadist rebels formerly linked to Al Qaeda hold sway.

United States special forces in February undertook a helicopter landing operation to the west in Syria's Idlib province controlled by jihadist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashemi Al-Quraishi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
2
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022