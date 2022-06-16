Left Menu

Russia, U.S. must discuss nuclear treaty extension - RIA quotes Kremlin

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 16-06-2022 10:01 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 09:56 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Russia and the United States must discuss the extension of the START nuclear arms reduction treaty, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the RIA news agency in an interview on Thursday.

The matter was important for global security and Russia's military operation in Ukraine was no reason to avoid its discussion, Peskov added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

