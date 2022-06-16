Left Menu

School recruitment scam: CBI raids board of secondary education office, questions staff members

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-06-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 13:51 IST
School recruitment scam: CBI raids board of secondary education office, questions staff members
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

CBI sleuths on Thursday conducted raids at the office of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) as part of their probe into the alleged illegal appointments in state-sponsored and -aided schools, a senior official said.

The six-member team, besides carrying out searches at WBBSE's Salt Lake office, questioned staff members there, the agency official stated.

''Our officers were there in connection with the probe into school appointment scam. They are talking to staff members and conducting search operations,'' he said.

The central investigation agency is probing into alleged irregularities in appointments of teachers by the School Service Commission (SSC), on the direction of the Calcutta High Court.

Bengal ministers Partha Chatterjee and Paresh Adhikari have also been questioned by the CBI for their alleged involvement in the scam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022