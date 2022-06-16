Left Menu

Russia, Turkey, Iran call for calm in Syria's Idlib

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 14:49 IST
Russia, Turkey, and Iran have agreed to make further efforts to ensure calm in Syria's Idlib de-escalation area, the three countries said in a joint statement after talks in Kazakhstan.

They "highlighted the necessity to maintain calm on the ground by fully implementing all agreements on Idlib" without specifying what that meant for Turkey's plans to conduct a military operation against the Kurdush-led YPG group there.

