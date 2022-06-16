Dismissal of 7 BSP councillors from Kollegal upheld by HC

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed the appeal of seven Kollegal City Municipal Council members, who were elected on BSP ticket but defied the party's whip.

Under Sections 3 and 4 of the Karnataka Local Authorities (Prohibition of Defection) Act, they were disqualified as councilors by the Deputy Commissioner of the Chamarajanagar district.

They had challenged their removal in a writ petition before a single judge bench in 2021 but their dismissal was upheld. They had then filed an appeal before the division bench.

Pavithra, L Nagamani, Gangamma, Naseer Shariff, Prakash, Ramakrishna N, and Nagadundaramma were elected as councilors in 2018 on the BSP party ticket.

In 2020, when the election for the post of president and vice president of the CMC was held, they defied the party's whip to vote for the official candidate G Jayamari. Instead, Gangamma, the rebel candidate, was elected as president with the help of the BJP.

Jayamari had sought their dismissal from the post of councilors, and they were disqualified by the Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner.

