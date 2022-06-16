Left Menu

Dismissal of 7 BSP councillors from Kollegal upheld by HC

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed the appeal of seven Kollegal City Municipal Council members, who were elected on BSP ticket but defied the partys whip.Under Sections 3 and 4 of the Karnataka Local Authorities Prohibition of Defection Act, they were disqualified as councillors by the Deputy Commissioner of the Chamarajanagar district.They had challenged their removal in a writ petition before a single judge bench in 2021 but their dismissal was upheld.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-06-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 14:52 IST
Dismissal of 7 BSP councillors from Kollegal upheld by HC
Karnataka High Court Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed the appeal of seven Kollegal City Municipal Council members, who were elected on BSP ticket but defied the party's whip.

Under Sections 3 and 4 of the Karnataka Local Authorities (Prohibition of Defection) Act, they were disqualified as councilors by the Deputy Commissioner of the Chamarajanagar district.

They had challenged their removal in a writ petition before a single judge bench in 2021 but their dismissal was upheld. They had then filed an appeal before the division bench.

Pavithra, L Nagamani, Gangamma, Naseer Shariff, Prakash, Ramakrishna N, and Nagadundaramma were elected as councilors in 2018 on the BSP party ticket.

In 2020, when the election for the post of president and vice president of the CMC was held, they defied the party's whip to vote for the official candidate G Jayamari. Instead, Gangamma, the rebel candidate, was elected as president with the help of the BJP.

Jayamari had sought their dismissal from the post of councilors, and they were disqualified by the Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022