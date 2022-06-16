Oman's Sultan replaces oil minister in cabinet reshuffle
16-06-2022
Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said on Thursday ordered a cabinet reshuffle in a royal decree, the country's state television reported, with one of the most notable changes being the appointment of Salem al-Oufi as oil minister.
The sultan also issued a decree establishing a higher justice council.
