Oman's Sultan replaces oil minister in cabinet reshuffle

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-06-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 15:53 IST
Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said on Thursday ordered a cabinet reshuffle in a royal decree, the country's state television reported, with one of the most notable changes being the appointment of Salem al-Oufi as oil minister.

The sultan also issued a decree establishing a higher justice council.

