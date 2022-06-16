KOLKATA FOODGRAIN PRICES

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-06-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 16:32 IST
Kolkata, June 16(PTI): COMMODITIES: PULSES (in Rs/quintal) Moong Dal 8300.00-9500.00 Masoor Dal 7800.00-10600.00 Gram Dal 5900.00-6250.00 Gatar Dal 6100.00-6400.00 Matar Dal 6000.00-6200.00 Urad Dal 7700.00-9100.00 Moth Dal 8800.00-9400.00 Arhar Dal 8900.00-9300.00 -- RICE (In Rs./quintal) Coarse 2800.00-3300.00 Minikit 4600.00-5100.00 Govind Bhog 6600.00-7600.00 Dehradun 8200.00-11700.00 (all rates are including GST) (more)PTI SAM SAM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

