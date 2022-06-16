7-year-old boy killed by stray dogs in Bhopal

A seven-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Bhopal, a police official said on Thursday.

The dogs attacked the boy, identified as Ritik Bhamore, in an isolated spot in Nishatpura near an Army area when he was out of his house around 11 pm on Wednesday, leaving him dead, Nishatpura police station in-charge Mahendra Singh Chouhan said.

The kid's parents work as laborers, he said.

The incident came to light when the child's mother did not find him inside the house and started frantically searching him in the vicinity, Chouhan said.

She later spotted her son lying dead some distance away from her home, the police officer said.

After an autopsy, the boy's body was handed over to his parents and further probe was underway, he added.

