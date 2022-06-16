Left Menu

Airstrike kills at least three civilians in Ukraine's Lysychansk- governor

An airstrike hit a building sheltering civilians in Ukraine's embattled eastern city of Lysychansk on Thursday, killing at least three and wounding at least seven according to local governor Serhiy Gaidai. "We are pulling apart the rubble," Gaidai wrote on the Telegram app on Thursday afternoon.

Lysychansk sits just the other side of the Siverskyi Donets river to the battleground city of Sievierodonetsk, which over the last several weeks has seen some of the most brutal street fighting observed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

