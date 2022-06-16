Documentary should be made on operation undertaken to rescue boy stuck in borewell: Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said a documentary should be made on the operation carried out to rescue an 11-year-old boy from a borewell in Janjgir-Champa district, to make people understand and prevent such accidents in the future.

Baghel was speaking at a program organized at his residence to felicitate the teams involved in rescuing Rahul Sahu from an 80-feet deep borewell in a 102-hour-long operation, an official said. The chief minister said a documentary should be made on the rescue efforts so that people can see and understand the experience of the rescue team to avoid such untoward incidents in the future, he said.

Baghel announced that the state government will bear the expenses of Rahul's education and medical treatment while praising the boy for his courage during the rescue operation, the official said, adding that the whole rescue team will be felicitated again in the Rajyotsava function.

Rahul fell into an 80-feet deep unused borewell in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village around 2 pm on June 10. He got stuck at a depth of more than 60 feet below the surface and was rescued after a 102-hour-long operation on Tuesday night.

Over 500 personnel, including officials of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army, local police and the administration, were involved in the massive operation.

The boy has been admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Bilaspur, where the doctor attending to him said he was stable and being treated for sepsis.

