Maha: Three held for murder-theft at factory in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-06-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 18:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The police have arrested three persons for a murder and theft at a factory in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

According to the police, two of the accused were arrested within 12 hours of the crime, while the third man was apprehended by the Kalyan police's crime branch from Netivali on Thursday.

The incident took place in Dombivili town of the district on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, senior inspector Shekhar Bagde of Manpada police station said.

The accused had allegedly entered the premises around 2 am on Wednesday and attacked security guard Gyanbahadur Gurum (64) with an iron rod and killed him. They snatched the keys of the factory from him and decamped with scrap materials worth Rs 1.5 lakh, the official said.

They later sold the stolen materials to a scrap dealer for Rs 10,000, he said.

On examining the CCTV footage from the site, the police team spotted three men exiting the factory and fleeing in an autorickshaw. The police noticed a torn banner advertising wedding services behind the vehicle, the official said.

The police checked all such autorickshaws in Kalyan and Dombivili and spotted one with a torn banner and zeroed in on two of the accused, auto driver Tony Thomas D'silva alias Shiva Soma Hilam (30) and Firoz Ismail Khan (30), he said.

Based on a tip-off, the Kalyan police nabbed the third accused, Santosh Balasaheb Shirke (38), senior inspector Kishore Shirsat of the Crime Unit III Kalyan said.

