Cops get one-day custody of ovum broker in Erode

The Judicial Magistrate here on Thursday allowed police one-day custody of the ovum egg broker who is one among those who forced a 16-year old girl to sell her eggs to various infertility hospitals. Also, based on a request by the police, the Magistrate granted one-day police custody of the ovum broker Malathy.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 16-06-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 19:24 IST
The Judicial Magistrate here on Thursday allowed police one-day custody of the ovum (egg) broker who is one among those who forced a 16-year old girl to sell her eggs to various infertility hospitals. The Magistrate granted one-day custody on a request by the police.

On Thursday, all those arrested in connection with the case were produced before the Judicial Magistrate seeking remand extension which was granted. Also, based on a request by the police, the Magistrate granted one-day police custody of the ovum broker Malathy. The issue came to light after the girl escaped from the trio (mother Indirani, her paramour Syed Ali and woman broker Malathy) and narrated the ordeal to her relatives in Salem. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged with the police, and four people were arrested, including John, who was involved in manipulating the minor girl's Aadhaar card.

