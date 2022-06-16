City court refuses to stay AIADMK meet

A lower court here on Thursday refused to stay the general council meeting of the AIADMK scheduled to be held in the city on June 23.

The Fourth Assistant Judge attached to the City Civil Court situated in the High Court campus, who refused to grant any stay, adjourned the matter till July 22 after directing the parties in the case to file their respective counter-affidavits.

Originally, S Suriyamoorthy of Avilipatti village in Dindigul district filed a petition before the City Civil Court to stall the meeting. He contended that that neither O Panneerselvam nor Edappadi K Palanisamy, who were declared elected as co-ordinator and joint co-ordinator respectively of the AIADMK at a meeting held in 2017 were entitled to hold the meeting on June 23, as their election itself was illegal and against the constitution of the party. No civil court had given its seal of approval for their election. Even the Election Commission of India did not give any authorisation to this, he claimed. The June 23 meeting was against the constitutional provisions of the party and hence should be stayed, he added.

Seeking to reject the petition, Panneerselvam and Palanisamy submitted that the petitioner has no locus standi to file the petition as he was no more a basic member of the party.

Turning down the request of Suriyamoorthy to hear his case in view of the urgency involved in the matter, the presiding officer Priya adjourned it till July 22 after directing the parties to file their reply-counters.

