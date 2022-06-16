The leaders of Germany, France and Italy, all criticised in the past by Kyiv for support viewed as too cautious, visited Ukraine on Thursday in a display of solidarity with a country pleading for weapons to fend off Russia's invasion. FIGHTING * Ukrainian officials said their troops were still holding out against massive Russian bombardment in the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, and described new progress in a counteroffensive in the south. * An airstrike hit a building sheltering civilians in Ukraine's embattled eastern city of Lysychansk on Thursday, killing at least three and wounding at least seven according to local governor Serhiy Gaidai. * Russia's defence ministry accused Ukrainian forces of disrupting efforts to allow civilians to escape from a chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk, scene of a weeks-long battle. Reuters was unable to verify the claim. * Two U.S. citizens who travelled to Ukraine as volunteer fighters against Russian forces have been missing for a week and are feared captured, family members said. A White House national security spokesperson said if the reports are true, the United States "will do everything we can" to get them back.

DIPLOMACY * The European Union's executive is expected to propose on Friday that Ukraine become a formal candidate for membership of the bloc, diplomats and officials say. * Russia said on Thursday that it had banned 121 Australian citizens, including top journalists and defence officials, from entering, accusing them of being part of a "Russophobic agenda". * The Dutch intelligence service said on Thursday it had uncovered a Russian military agent attempting to use a false identity to infiltrate the International Criminal Court (ICC) which is investigating accusations of war crimes in Ukraine. ECONOMY * Russia promised on Thursday to speed up talks about increased gas sales to China and warned that Europe would pay a hefty price for its oil embargo against Russia. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Europe would pay an extra $400 billion in higher energy prices and could face a shortage of oil products. He did not give a timeframe. * Russia said it has offered "safe passage" for Ukraine grain shipments from Black Sea ports but is not responsible for establishing the corridors and Turkey suggested that ships could be guided around sea mines. * Russian people and companies are using entities in Georgia to bypass Western sanctions, a group of Ukrainian lawmakers said on a visit to Washington, but they did not provide further details or specific examples. The Georgian embassy in Washington said the accusations were "completely false". (Compiled by Grant McCool)

