Left Menu

Anti-coup protester in Sudan shot dead, doctor group says

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 16-06-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 20:22 IST
Anti-coup protester in Sudan shot dead, doctor group says
  • Country:
  • Sudan

A protester was shot dead on Thursday during anti-coup protests in the Sudanese city of Omdurman, the central committee of Sudanese doctors said in a statement.

Demonstrations have continued since a military coup in October, organised by neighbourhood resistance committees. Most of those killed in the protests have been young men. Military leaders have promised investigations into the deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
4
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022