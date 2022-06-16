Anti-coup protester in Sudan shot dead, doctor group says

A protester was shot dead on Thursday during anti-coup protests in the Sudanese city of Omdurman, the central committee of Sudanese doctors said in a statement.

Demonstrations have continued since a military coup in October, organised by neighbourhood resistance committees. Most of those killed in the protests have been young men. Military leaders have promised investigations into the deaths.

