Three militants killed in two encounters in south Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-06-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 22:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three militants, including one allegedly involved in the killing of a woman teacher last month, were on Thursday killed in two gunbattles with security forces in Kulgam and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched an anti-militancy operation on Tuesday in the Mishipora area of Kulgam, following information of ultras there, a police spokesman said.

After initial exchange of firing with security forces, militants managed to move location within the general area of Mishipora, he said.

However, security forces maintained the cordon and continued the search operation which resulted in a fresh firefight on Thursday, leading to the killing of two ultras, the spokesman said.

One of the slain terrorists has been identified as Zubair Sofi of Mohanpora in Kulgam, he said.

The spokesman said Sofi was involved in the killing of woman teacher Rajni Bala on May 31. The identification of the second ultra is being ascertained, he added.

The operation is in progress, a police official said.

Another encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Hangalgund area of neighbouring Anantnag district in south Kashmir, the spokesman said.

One militant was killed in the operation, which was still going on, he said.

