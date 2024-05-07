Left Menu

BJP's Mainpuri candidate Jaiveer Singh offers prayer at Sheetla Mata Mandir

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat Jaiveer Singh on Monday offered prayer at Sheetla Mata Mandir.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 16:54 IST
BJP's Mainpuri candidate Jaiveer Singh offers prayer at Sheetla Mata Mandir
BJP's Mainpuri candidate Jaiveer Singh offered prayer at Sheetla Mata Mandir (Photo/ANI).
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat Jaiveer Singh on Monday offered prayer at Sheetla Mata Mandir. Jaiveer Singh said, "Today is the festival of democracy. Everyone should go out and vote for development and rule of law in Mainpuri."

He further requested people, "...I urge everyone to help the lotus bloom and I will always be there in your sorrow and happiness." Notably, Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency the erstwhile seat of late Mulayam Singh Yadav is going to polls in the third phase in Uttar Pradesh and has become a prestige electoral battle for the Samajwadi Party (SP) as the party has to maintain the legacy of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Mainpuri is a parliamentary constituency that comprises five assembly segments, namely Mainpuri, Kishani (SC), Karhal, Jaswantnagar and Bhongaon. Mainpuri will go to the polls on May 7 in Phase 3 of the elections with all the results to be declared on June 4. Considered the SP's bastion, the seat was held by party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and it was vacated after his death on October 10. The date of voting for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha Constituency Election is May 7 (Phase 3).

BJP candidate Jaiveer Singh is challenging SP's Dimple Yadav and BSP candidate Shiv Prasad Yadav. Thakur Jaiveer Singh is the tourism minister in the ruling Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh BJP government. Singh, a resident of Firozabad, has climbed the BJP ranks through the years and was elected as the MLA from Barauli constituency in the 2022 Uttar pradesh Assembly polls.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases. Voting for phases one and two were conducted on April 19 and April 26. Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases till June 1 and the counting of votes in all seats is scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

