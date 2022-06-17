Left Menu

Three arrested for gangrape of IT employee in city hotel

Based on the complaint we have arrested the three from the city, the official said.Medical examination of the complainant has been done, he said.We are grilling the arrested trio and have also approached the hotel to get the CCTV footage of that particular day, the police officer added.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-06-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 00:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least three persons, including a woman, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the gangrape of their colleague at an office party in a city hotel, police said on Thursday.

The victim is a young woman who is an employee of an IT company and the gangrape took place on Saturday last week, the police said. The office party was held at a hotel in Chinar Park area of the city.

The woman was allegedly offered a spiked drink, taken to a room of the hotel and gangraped, a senior police official said.

The arrested woman had allegedly helped the two male accused in committing the crime. ''The victim has lodged a complaint in the Baguihati police station and gave specific names of those who she alleged committed the crime. Based on the complaint we have arrested the three from the city,'' the official said.

Medical examination of the complainant has been done, he said.

''We are grilling the arrested trio and have also approached the hotel to get the CCTV footage of that particular day,'' the police officer added.

