Left Menu

Five drug peddlers held, large quantity of poppy straw seized from 3 J&K districts: Police

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-06-2022 00:07 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 00:07 IST
Five drug peddlers held, large quantity of poppy straw seized from 3 J&K districts: Police
  • Country:
  • India

Five alleged drug peddlers were arrested on Thursday after 70 kg of poppy straw and heroin were seized from their possession at separate places in Jammu, Udhampur and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Sunil Kumar, Ravi Kumar and Gurjinder Singh -- all residents of Punjab -- were arrested when over 44 kg of poppy straw were recovered from their truck during checking at Jhajjar Kotli on the outskirts of Jammu, a police spokesperson said.

He said the truck, driven by Sunil Kumar, was coming from Kashmir and was on its way to Punjab.

Mohammad Rustam, also a resident of Punjab, was arrested after 25 kg of poppy straw were recovered from his truck at Chenani in Udhampur, the spokesperson said.

He said police also arrested a suspected peddler and recovered 10 grams of heroin from his possession during checking at Lassana in Poonch.

All the arrested men were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is on, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global
4
Elon Musk expected to confirm desire to own Twitter in meeting Thursday - WSJ

Elon Musk expected to confirm desire to own Twitter in meeting Thursday - WS...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022