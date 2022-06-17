Five drug peddlers held, large quantity of poppy straw seized from 3 J&K districts: Police

Five alleged drug peddlers were arrested on Thursday after 70 kg of poppy straw and heroin were seized from their possession at separate places in Jammu, Udhampur and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Sunil Kumar, Ravi Kumar and Gurjinder Singh -- all residents of Punjab -- were arrested when over 44 kg of poppy straw were recovered from their truck during checking at Jhajjar Kotli on the outskirts of Jammu, a police spokesperson said.

He said the truck, driven by Sunil Kumar, was coming from Kashmir and was on its way to Punjab.

Mohammad Rustam, also a resident of Punjab, was arrested after 25 kg of poppy straw were recovered from his truck at Chenani in Udhampur, the spokesperson said.

He said police also arrested a suspected peddler and recovered 10 grams of heroin from his possession during checking at Lassana in Poonch.

All the arrested men were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is on, the spokesperson said.

