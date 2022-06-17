Left Menu

Drought-hit Rajasthan, Nagaland to get additional Central assistance

The High-Level Committee (HLC) under the chairmanship of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday approved additional Central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to Rajasthan and Nagaland, which were affected by drought during 2021-22.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The High-Level Committee (HLC) under the chairmanship of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday approved additional Central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to Rajasthan and Nagaland, which were affected by drought during 2021-22. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the HLC approved additional central assistance of Rs 1,043.23 crore to the two states from the NDRF, in which Rs 1,003.95 crore is for Rajasthan while Rs 39.28 crore for Nagaland

This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the States in the State Disaster Response Funds (SDRF), already placed at the disposal of the States. During Financial Year 2021-22, the Central Government has released Rs 17,747.20 crore to 28 States in their SDRF and Rs 7,342.30 crore to 11 States from the NDRF. (ANI)

