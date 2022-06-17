Left Menu

Builder booked for flying drone in Mumbai ahead of PM Modi's visit

Police have registered an FIR against a prominent builder in south Mumbai for alleged violation of certain conditions while flying a drone in the city a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit earlier this week, an official said on Friday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2022 10:32 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 10:32 IST
Builder booked for flying drone in Mumbai ahead of PM Modi's visit
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered an FIR against a prominent builder in south Mumbai for alleged violation of certain conditions while flying a drone in the city a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit earlier this week, an official said on Friday. The incident took place in Pedder Road area on Monday, he said.

''As PM Modi was scheduled to go to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in the city via Pedder Road the next day (Tuesday), the police had inspected the entire road for security reasons. However, a local resident on Monday informed the police that he had seen a drone flying in the area,'' the police official said. ''After being informed about it, officials of the Gamdevi police station launched a probe to find out who was involved in the activity. It was later found that a prominent builder in south Mumbai had used the drone for mapping a plot of land and for advertising purpose,'' he said. The builder had sought permission to fly the drone and the police had granted nod for it. However, he violated certain conditions while flying the drone, the official said. After the drone was noticed, there was panic among the security agencies. The city police had even placed anti-drone guns as a security measure, he added. An FIR was registered against the builder under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for violating the police order, he said adding that an investigation in the case is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022