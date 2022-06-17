Left Menu

Agnipath: Mobile internet, SMS suspended in Faridabad's Ballabgarh as precautionary measure

The order, which was issued by the Home department and came into effect after 12 am on Friday, led to the suspension of mobile internet services, all SMS services, including bulk SMS excluding banking and mobile recharge, and all dongle services provided on mobile networks to maintain law and order and prevent the spread of rumours, officials said.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 17-06-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 10:35 IST
Following violent protests in Palwal against the Agnipath scheme, the Haryana government has suspended mobile internet and SMS services for 24 hours in the Ballabhgarh area of Faridabad district as a precautionary measure. The order, which was issued by the Home department and came into effect after 12 am on Friday, led to the suspension of mobile internet services, all SMS services, including bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge), and all dongle services provided on mobile networks to maintain law and order and prevent the spread of rumors, officials said. The department in a statement said that there is a likelihood of ''tension, annoyance, obstruction or injury to persons, danger to human life and property, disturbance of public peace and tranquillity'' in the Ballabgarh sub-division by the agitated protesters, in view of the potential law and order situation in the adjourning Palwal district over the Agnipath scheme. ''In order to stop the spread of disinformation and rumors through various social media platforms, on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilization of mobs... in the exercise of powers conferred upon me by virtue of Section 5 of Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 to be read along with Rule (2) of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety ) Rules, 2017, Home Secretary, Haryana, I do hereby order the suspension of mobile internet services... all SMS services... and all dongle services, etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice call in the territorial jurisdiction of Sub Division Ballabgarh,'' the order read. ''All telecom service providers of Haryana are hereby directed to ensure the compliance of this order,'' it said.

